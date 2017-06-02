No-Hipster Zone – British Company Bans Beards

It seems that one UK company has had enough of men growing out their facial hair.

The construction company, Mears, has banned beards, citing “health and safety reasons”, reports The Guardian.

We all know it’s probably a mild case of beard envy. Here’s the alleged “real” reason:

Staff were told of the decision at a “tool box talk” in Tower Hamlets, east London, that beards were now banned so that workers could “wear appropriate dust masks effectively”. Mears has said workers need to be clean-shaven in order to be safely fitted with a tight-fitting face mask when working in dusty environments, and exceptions are only made if a worker can’t shave or a mask cannot be worn for medical or religious reasons. But for the company to allow this either a medical certificate or a letter from a place of worship must be presented.

But we aren’t the only ones to call bullshit.

The decision was immediately criticised by Britain’s biggest union, Unite, as “penny-pinching stupidity” because there are other, more suitable masks available and the company is just too cheap to order a variety for their staff.

The union also obtained the letter, which confirmed that the policy is now a “Mears nationwide policy for the entire company”.

You can read it in full, below:

Goatees are acceptable? Oh dear.

Calling the decision “arrogant” and a “highly delicate issue,” Unite said a policy like this needs a full and proper consultation – but we’re not going to get into this.

Check out the full childish squabble here.

[source:theguardian]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

