No More Oil Pipelines, We Will Start Attacking Filling Stations – Niger Delta Militants Declares

A coalition of Niger Delta militants has threatened to start attacking filling stations in a bid to stop the pollution of their region.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the coalition and was contained in a statement issued by the convener, General John Duku, on Thursday.

The coalition is made up of Niger Delta Watchdogs, Niger Delta Volunteers, Niger Delta Peoples Fighters, Bakassi Freedom Fighters and Niger Delta Warriors.

According to the statement, the militants also called on other agitators to stop attacking pipelines and join them in their new mode of operation aimed at bringing environmental degradation of the region to an end.

The militants warned that oil companies’ barges/platforms, estates and offices in the region would not be spared.

The statement read in part, “We want to sound this warning to all the multinational oil and gas companies, including servicing and marine/shipping companies operating in Niger Delta water territories that, henceforth, we have changed our mode/scope of operation.

“We will not attack oil pipelines again, but will rather go after expatriates, oil company directors/key staff, their platforms/barges, and their estates and offices across the region, even filling stations.”

The post No More Oil Pipelines, We Will Start Attacking Filling Stations – Niger Delta Militants Declares appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

