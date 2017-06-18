Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No mosquito net, no wedding -Sokoto State new Law

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As a way of curbing malaria and spread of other diseases, the Sokoto State Government’s new law will mandate potential suitors to add insecticide-treated mosquito nets to the brideprice they pay before getting married. The new law also proposes that couples will also have to undergo testing for sickle cell gene, and enrol for a state […]

The post No mosquito net, no wedding -Sokoto State new Law appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.