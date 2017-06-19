‘No one is perfect’ – MKMVA on Niehaus – Independent Online
Independent Online
'No one is perfect' – MKMVA on Niehaus
Johannesburg – New MK Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) national executive committee member Carl Niehaus, labelled a liar and a fraudster, should not be judged by his past, the association said on Monday. "No one is perfect in the ranks of the ANC …
