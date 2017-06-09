No One Knows When I, Buhari, Nnamdi Kanu Will Die, We Are Not Afraid Of Death, All We Want Is Biafra – Asari Dokubo

Niger Delta ex-militant leader, Alhaji Asari Dokubo says he is not afraid death and that nobody knows when him, Buhari and Nnamdi Kanu will die saying that what will give him joy is seeing Biafra actualized.

Asari called on Biafra agitators not to entertain fear in search of what he described as their legitimate right, adding that it is time for everyone to stand up and fight for what they believe in diplomatically.

NGYAB.com had quoted the ex-militant saying that, asking him if he is a Biafran is like asking if his name is Asari Dokubo.

In a follow up interview obtained by NGYAB.com on Youtube, Asari declared that at 53 years old, he has nothing to fear, adding that since death is inevitable for all men, it does not really matters to him when he dies.

He called on Biafrans to start organizing street walks in the United Kingdom, United States and other parts of the world to share the plight of Biafrans to the whole world.

He said, “Every one of us anywhere in the world, today, people are celebrating Trump but what diplomatic effort are we making that will direct Trump to continue the course of the Independent State of Biafra? Or are we just making noise on social media, are just making noise?

“We must do the diplomatic street walk. We must be demonstrating it in the United States of America, Asia, Europe, everywhere.

“We must keep the people in light about the issue of Biafra, about the plight of Biafra. And that is why, for the first time Goodluck [Jonathan] did something that I like, when he went to the American conference to talk about the Southern Kaduna people and so on.

“That is a beginning, that’s a start. Other people should emulate that because it is a ploy to direct the attention of the people of the world to what is happening to the people of Biafra; what is happening to the people of Southern Kaduna; what is happening to the people of the Plateau.

“It is a ploy and we must all stand up and move. For me if its only 3 of us, let it be. This is the right time to stand up. I’m 53 years now and no one knows when anyone will die.

“No one knows when Asari Dokubo will die, no one knows when Buhari will die, no one knows when Nnamdi Kanu will die, Nobody knows when Uche [Madu] will die. But we surely will all die. Every one of us will die. So why are we afraid of death? Something that inevitable; something that will surely come.

Quit notice to Igbos: Northern elders back Arewa youths, say anyone aggrieved should leave

“So that why we must all rise up and stop eating crumbs from the tables of the invaders. We are not afraid of anything. The only that will please us and restore our dignity is the actualization of Biafra and our independence.”

The post No One Knows When I, Buhari, Nnamdi Kanu Will Die, We Are Not Afraid Of Death, All We Want Is Biafra – Asari Dokubo appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

