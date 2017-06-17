No one person can solve Nigeria’s problems – Jonathan

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Despite myriads of opinions on how to bail Nigeria out of its numerous problems, the immediate past President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has said, “no one person can do it. Dr. Jonathan made this known through the former Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, at the 5th Memorial Lecture of late Professor Celestine O. E. Onwuliri, at Nnarambia Mbaise.

‘’People have said a lot of things about the problems of Nigeria. There is no point joining issues with anybody, but all I can say is that no one person can solve the nation’s problems,” Dr. Jonathan said.

In his speech, the former Imo State Governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, lamented that the fellow who flew the ill-fated Dana Airline that claimed the life of Professor Celestine Onwuliri and other Nigerians, was not certified as a pilot.

The post No one person can solve Nigeria’s problems – Jonathan appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

