No plan to sack council workers, say Akeredolu, NULGE
The Nation Newspaper
No plan to sack council workers, say Akeredolu, NULGE
The Nation Newspaper
The Ondo State government yesterday debunked a report that it had sacked 600 local government workers attached to traditional rulers across the state. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye, said the 600 workers were ad …
