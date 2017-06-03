Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No plans to increase fuel price, says senate – TheCable

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheCable

No plans to increase fuel price, says senate
TheCable
The senate says there are no plans to “add one naira” to the price of fuel. The upper legislative chamber made the clarifications following reports that a N5 levy would be imposed on every litre of diesel and petrol imported into the country. On
Saraki Senate President says no plans to increase petrol pump pricePulse Nigeria
Saraki Sheds Light On Alleged Plan To Raise Petrol Pump PriceNigerian Bulletin

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.