No plans to increase petrol by N5 per litre-PPPRA – Daily Trust
|
No plans to increase petrol by N5 per litre-PPPRA
Daily Trust
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), the agency responsible for regulating petroleum products pricing, supply and distribution, has assured that the subsisting pump price cap for petrol remains N145 per litre across the country.
