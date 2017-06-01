NOC, Olympic Solidarity hold athletics coaching course

The Nigeria Olympic Committee and the IOC Olympic Solidarity are currently holding a technical course for athletics coaches at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to a signed statement by the Public Relations Officer of the NOC, Tony Ubani, the course, designed for coaches in athletics CEC Level 1 U16, is being facilitated by two resource persons, Ms Funmi Nutayi and Prof. Ezra Gunnen.

Ms.Nutayi is a lecturer in the Department of Human Kinetics of the University of Lagos while Prof. Ezra lectures in the Department of Human Kinetics at the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria.

Ubani quoted the course assistant, Ogazi Ekeoma Chinedum as saying that 24 persons were participating in the programme that ends on June 9th.

The statement added that the participants would be exposed to the latest developments in their specific areas of concentration, in order to properly impact such to athletes under their tutelage.

