Nollywood actor, Adekola rains curses on persons declaring him dead [VIDEO]

Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola has rained curses on those wishing him dead. Adekola surprised his followers when he took to Instagram page to announce that this was the fifth time some people have declared him dead. The actor said he was surprised to hear it again, adding that he just had to voice it out. […]

Nollywood actor, Adekola rains curses on persons declaring him dead [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

