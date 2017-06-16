Nollywood Actor Uche Odoputa opens up on Drug Trafficking Experience that landed him in Jail & Why he's full of …

BellaNaija

Uche Odoputa, an actor, producer and a director who was arrested in 2007 by the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency for trafficking drugs and subsequently jailed for two years and three weeks in a recent interview with BroadWay Africa TV spoke about …



and more »