Nollywood actors, Dele Odule, Charles Inojie fight dirty in 'The In-Law'
Vanguard
Nollywood actors, Dele Odule, Charles Inojie fight dirty in 'The In-Law'
Nigerian movie lovers will soon be treated to an entertaining and family friendly movie which will soon be hitting the cinemas titled 'The In-Laws'. The movie was shot and produced by Bolakale Oba Sa'ad. The movie 'The In-Law,' tells the story of an …
