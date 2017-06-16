Pages Navigation Menu

Non-payment of salaries: We break Ramadan fast with water – Nasarawa workers

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Striking workers of Nasarawa State Government on Friday said that non-payment of their salaries had made them to break Ramadan fast with only water. In interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi, the workers called on the government to pay them their three months’ salary arrears and other entitlements to save their […]

