Nordea Masters Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 Nordea Masters will be hosted at the Barsebäck Golf & Country Club in Malmö, Sweden on Saturday 3rd June. The Nordea Masters round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:15 am local time.
The 71 players who made the cut, which was set at 36 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Jamie Donaldson is paired with Renato Paratore in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at [X:XX pm].
2017 Nordea Masters Round 3 Tee Times
The Nordea Masters 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|7:15 AM
|Ryan Fox
|Pelle Edberg
|7:25 AM
|Adrien Bernadet
|Richard Bland
|7:35 AM
|Grégory Bourdy
|David Lipsky
|7:45 AM
|Jens Fahrbring
|Eduardo De La Riva
|7:55 AM
|Alejandro Cañizares
|Nathan Kimsey
|8:05 AM
|Rikard Karlberg
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|8:15 AM
|Marcel Siem
|Matteo Manassero
|8:25 AM
|Daniel Brooks
|Sam Brazel
|8:35 AM
|Shiv Kapur
|Laurie Canter
|8:50 AM
|Julien Guerrier
|Simon Dyson
|9:00 AM
|Jaco Van Zyl
|Fredrik Nilehn (Am)
|9:10 AM
|Niklas Lemke
|Christofer Blomstrand
|9:20 AM
|Johan Edfors
|Jeff Winther
|9:30 AM
|Lasse Jensen
|Alexander Levy
|9:40 AM
|Nacho Elvira
|Paul Waring
|9:50 AM
|Oliver Gillberg (Am)
|Matthew Southgate
|10:00 AM
|Sébastien Gros
|Zander Lombard
|10:10 AM
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|Jordan Smith
|10:25 AM
|Alex Noren
|Kristoffer Broberg
|10:35 AM
|Richie Ramsay
|Henrik Stenson
|10:45 AM
|Andrew Dodt
|Stephen Gallacher
|10:55 AM
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Felipe Aguilar
|11:05 AM
|Peter Hanson
|Lee Westwood
|11:15 AM
|Thongchai Jaidee
|Haotong Li
|11:25 AM
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Eddie Pepperell
|11:35 AM
|George Coetzee
|José-Filipe Lima
|11:45 AM
|Joakim Lagergren
|Scott Jamieson
|12:00 PM
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|Andy Sullivan
|12:10 PM
|Scott Hend
|Matthieu Pavon
|12:20 PM
|Bradley Dredge
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|12:30 PM
|Tom Lewis
|Richard Green
|12:40 PM
|Jeunghun Wang
|Richard Sterne
|12:50 PM
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Chris Wood
|1:00 PM
|Benjamin Hebert
|Austin Connelly
|1:10 PM
|Graeme Storm
|Max Orrin
|1:20 PM
|Jamie Donaldson
|Renato Paratore
The post Nordea Masters Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.
This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!