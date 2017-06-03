Pages Navigation Menu

Nordea Masters Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Nordea Masters will be hosted at the Barsebäck Golf & Country Club in Malmö, Sweden on Saturday 3rd June. The Nordea Masters round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:15 am local time.

The 71 players who made the cut, which was set at 36 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Jamie Donaldson is paired with Renato Paratore in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at [X:XX pm].

2017 Nordea Masters Round 3 Tee Times

The Nordea Masters 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.

Tee Times Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
7:15 AM Ryan Fox Pelle Edberg
7:25 AM Adrien Bernadet Richard Bland
7:35 AM Grégory Bourdy David Lipsky
7:45 AM Jens Fahrbring Eduardo De La Riva
7:55 AM Alejandro Cañizares Nathan Kimsey
8:05 AM Rikard Karlberg Lucas Bjerregaard
8:15 AM Marcel Siem Matteo Manassero
8:25 AM Daniel Brooks Sam Brazel
8:35 AM Shiv Kapur Laurie Canter
8:50 AM Julien Guerrier Simon Dyson
9:00 AM Jaco Van Zyl Fredrik Nilehn (Am)
9:10 AM Niklas Lemke Christofer Blomstrand
9:20 AM Johan Edfors Jeff Winther
9:30 AM Lasse Jensen Alexander Levy
9:40 AM Nacho Elvira Paul Waring
9:50 AM Oliver Gillberg (Am) Matthew Southgate
10:00 AM Sébastien Gros Zander Lombard
10:10 AM Nicolas Colsaerts Jordan Smith
10:25 AM Alex Noren Kristoffer Broberg
10:35 AM Richie Ramsay Henrik Stenson
10:45 AM Andrew Dodt Stephen Gallacher
10:55 AM Kiradech Aphibarnrat Felipe Aguilar
11:05 AM Peter Hanson Lee Westwood
11:15 AM Thongchai Jaidee Haotong Li
11:25 AM Sebastian Soderberg Eddie Pepperell
11:35 AM George Coetzee José-Filipe Lima
11:45 AM Joakim Lagergren Scott Jamieson
12:00 PM S.S.P Chawrasia Andy Sullivan
12:10 PM Scott Hend Matthieu Pavon
12:20 PM Bradley Dredge Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:30 PM Tom Lewis Richard Green
12:40 PM Jeunghun Wang Richard Sterne
12:50 PM Thorbjørn Olesen Chris Wood
1:00 PM Benjamin Hebert Austin Connelly
1:10 PM Graeme Storm Max Orrin
1:20 PM Jamie Donaldson Renato Paratore

