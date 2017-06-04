Nordea Masters Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Nordea Masters Round 4 Pairings

The 4th round of the 2017 Nordea Masters will be played on Sunday 4th June at the Barsebäck Golf & Country Club in Malmö, Sweden. The Nordea Masters 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:15 am.

The final tee slot of the Nordea Masters 2017 golf tournament is at 1:20 pm and features Chris Wood and Benjamin Hebert.

Nordea Masters Round 4 Tee Times

The Nordea Masters 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Barsebäck Golf & Country Club.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:15 AM Lucas Bjerregaard Matteo Manassero 7:25 AM Rikard Karlberg Simon Dyson 7:35 AM Thongchai Jaidee Pelle Edberg 7:45 AM Fredrik Nilehn (Am) Matthew Southgate 7:55 AM Tom Lewis Adrien Bernadet 8:05 AM Kiradech Aphibarnrat Joakim Lagergren 8:15 AM Nacho Elvira Oliver Gillberg (Am) 8:25 AM Lasse Jensen Paul Waring 8:35 AM Nathan Kimsey Johan Edfors 8:50 AM Stephen Gallacher Richard Bland 9:00 AM Zander Lombard Henrik Stenson 9:10 AM Jens Fahrbring Sam Brazel 9:20 AM Scott Hend Richard Sterne 9:30 AM Felipe Aguilar Peter Hanson 9:40 AM Daniel Brooks Jeff Winther 9:50 AM Richard Green David Lipsky 10:00 AM Andrew Dodt Scott Jamieson 10:10 AM Christofer Blomstrand Richie Ramsay 10:25 AM Marcel Siem Laurie Canter 10:35 AM Ryan Fox Eduardo De La Riva 10:45 AM Matthieu Pavon Bradley Dredge 10:55 AM George Coetzee Andy Sullivan 11:05 AM Haotong Li Sebastian Soderberg 11:15 AM Nicolas Colsaerts Lee Westwood 11:25 AM Sébastien Gros Jordan Smith 11:35 AM Julien Guerrier Jaco Van Zyl 11:45 AM Graeme Storm Shiv Kapur 12:00 PM Kristoffer Broberg Alex Noren 12:10 PM Austin Connelly Niklas Lemke 12:20 PM Eddie Pepperell S.S.P Chawrasia 12:30 PM Grégory Bourdy Alejandro Cañizares 12:40 PM José-Filipe Lima Matthew Fitzpatrick 12:50 PM Jamie Donaldson Alexander Levy 1:00 PM Jeunghun Wang Max Orrin 1:10 PM Renato Paratore Thorbjørn Olesen 1:20 PM Chris Wood Benjamin Hebert

