Nordic leaders urge Trump to ‘make right decision’ on climate

The leaders of the five Nordic countries on Thursday sent a joint letter to US President Donald Trump urging him to keep the US in the Paris accord on curbing climate emissions.

The letter was sent to Trump just hours before he was to announce his verdict on America’s participation in the 196-party accord during a keenly awaited televised address from the White House Rose Garden at 1900 GMT.

“In Paris, in December 2015, global leaders made a commitment. To our children. To future generations. To the world,” the prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden wrote.

“We must reduce global warming. The effects are already visible in all parts of our planet. It is of crucial importance that all parties stick to the Paris Agreement.

We strongly urge you to show global leadership –- and to make the right decision,” they said, signing the letter: “With the very best of intentions, Your Nordic Friends.”

The five countries are generally seen as champions of the environment and green energy.

Leaks from inside the White House suggested Trump has decided to pull out of the 2015 Paris Agreement, a move that would seriously hamper efforts to cut emissions and limit global temperature increases.

The United States is the world’s second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, after China.

But White House officials also voiced caution, saying the famously unpredictable president could yet decide to delay departure by years or merely review America’s domestic emissions targets.

