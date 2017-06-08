Nordica introduces baby gender selection techniques

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DETERMINED to offer better health services, Nordica Fertility Centre has introduced modern advanced techniques in fertility services especially in the area of baby gender selection.

In a chat with newsmen in Asaba, Delta State, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Fertility Centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, said that the centre had introduced some modern techniques such as Pre-Genital Diagnostic, PGD and Pre-Genital Screening, PGS for better results.

Noting that they have centres in Asaba, Lagos and Abuja, Ajayi called on persons with challenges in bearing children to take advantage of the services offered by the fertility centre “to have babies and determine the gender of their children.”

On why In-Vitro-Fertilization, IVF, should be considered by persons who have challenges in bearing children or gender of their choice, he said that they had over 100 successful cases since the take-off of the centre about five years ago.

He added that “the children are alive and doing well today.”

He explained that “Under PGD, the sex of the eggs in the embryo are determined and sorted out while the PGS is to determine whether the eggs selected from the embryo are healthy and free from diseases as no one wants a child with diseases.

“Children born through IVF who passed through PGD and PGS are healthier than children born naturally because of the simple reason that deadly diseases like HIV and other diseases that have not manifested in the health of parents or donor can be detected and such eggs removed, leaving the healthy and viable ones.

“The process is very safe and reliable; the chances of success in micro sorting is 96 percent while that of sperm sorting is 84 percent. Our babies are more healthier than babies born through natural way because they are screened of diseases with the best technologies before they are born with safer medical process.

“I urge persons with fertility challenges or need a particular baby gender to visit the Nordica Fertility Centres in Asaba and other parts of the country to seek redress.”

