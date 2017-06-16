Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

North-East crisis: FG thanks EU for €143m support package – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

North-East crisis: FG thanks EU for €143m support package
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
The Federal Government has expressed appreciation to the European Union (EU) Commission for the 143 million Euros support package for the recovery and reconstruction needs in the North-East. The EU Commission announced the support on Thursday …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.