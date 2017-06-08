Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What does Kim Jong Un want with all these missile tests? Talks, perhaps? – Washington Post

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

What does Kim Jong Un want with all these missile tests? Talks, perhaps?
Washington Post
SEOGWIPO, South Korea — If North Korea wanted to enter into negotiations, it might decide it first had to gain the upper hand in a hurry, and that it might conclude that the best way to do that was through shooting off one missile after another in
North Korea's Antiship Missile Test Aims to Show It Can Repel AssaultNew York Times
North Korea launches 4 anti-ship missiles, fourth test in a monthCNN
South Korea's leader warns North after latest missile launchLos Angeles Times
Washington Examiner –The Australian –Vanguard –Popular Mechanics
all 850 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.