North threat on Igbos: Forces angry over IPOB, MASSOB sit-at-home order – CCC

The Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) on Thursday described described as unfortunate, the ultimatum issued to Igbos to vacate the northern region by the so-called Coalition of Arewa Youths. The Centre said some powerful forces may have promoted the eviction notice in response to sit-at-home order which followed “resurgence of secessionist tendencies orchestrated by the […]

North threat on Igbos: Forces angry over IPOB, MASSOB sit-at-home order – CCC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

