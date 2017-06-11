Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

North threat on Igbos: Prepare for Yoruba nation – 18 groups tell South-Westerners

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The O’odua Nationalist Coalition (ONAC) has called on Yoruba people to prepare for their own sovereign nation. ONAC said its call was in reaction to the threat by northern groups as well as “pain and misery on the Yoruba people due to distort of the development plan of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo for the […]

North threat on Igbos: Prepare for Yoruba nation – 18 groups tell South-Westerners

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.