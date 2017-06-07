Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

North threat: South-East Governors ready to evacuate Igbos – Nwodo

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governors of South-East states on Wednesday held emergency meeting over the quit notice to Ndigbo residing in the northern Nigeria. At the meeting, the governors agreed on immediate plans to convey Igbos in the North back home. This disclosure was made by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo in Enugu Wednesday night. […]

North threat: South-East Governors ready to evacuate Igbos – Nwodo

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.