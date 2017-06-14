North will vote Buhari even on wheelchair in 2019 – Arewa Chieftain, Yakubu

A member of the National Executive Committee of Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Mohammed Alhaji Yakubu, has said the North will vote President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 even if he is on “wheel chair.” Yakubu made the remark while faulting the calls by a cross section of Nigerians that the President should resign due to his […]

North will vote Buhari even on wheelchair in 2019 – Arewa Chieftain, Yakubu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

