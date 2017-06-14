Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

North will vote Buhari even on wheelchair in 2019 – Arewa Chieftain, Yakubu

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A member of the National Executive Committee of Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Mohammed Alhaji Yakubu, has said the North will vote President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 even if he is on “wheel chair.” Yakubu made the remark while faulting the calls by a cross section of Nigerians that the President should resign due to his […]

North will vote Buhari even on wheelchair in 2019 – Arewa Chieftain, Yakubu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.