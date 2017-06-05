Northcliff High ‘concession cards’ likened to apartheid dompas – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
Northcliff High 'concession cards' likened to apartheid dompas
Mail & Guardian
A prominent Johannesburg high school has ended its practice of issuing students with passes if they deviated from the official school uniform. This month, Muslim pupils at Northcliff High School in Johannesburg who wanted to wear a headscarf during …
Northcliff High's concession cards for Muslim learners compared to dompas
S. Africa school nixes headscarf rule amid protest
'Cards for Muslims' causes outrage at Joburg high school
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!