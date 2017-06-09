Northern Elders Forum backs Arewa youth group over Igbos Quit Notice

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), has backed the Northern youths warning for Igbos to leave the region within 3 months. NEF expressed “disappointment” with the Northern Governors’ Forum for disowning the youth groups. The spokesman of NEF, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, the former V.C of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria said he remained in support of …

