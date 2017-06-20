Pages Navigation Menu

Northern group writes Osinbajo Insists Igbos vacate northern territories

The coalition of Northern Youth Groups has once again insisted that Igbos residing in the northern region of Nigeria vacate the territory immediately. The group, while stating this in an open letter dated June 19, 2017 and addressed to the Acting President,Yemi Osinbajo, said that Igbos should vacate the North peacefully. Penultimate week, the group […]

