Northern Groups Issue Three Month Ultimatum For Ibos To Leave The North

Prominent northern youth groups on Tuesday, gave the Ibos up till October 1 this year to leave the northern region. The order was contained in a statement issued after a meeting in Kaduna state, TheCable reports. Their order was premised on the shut-down of major towns in south-eastern part of the country on May 30,…

