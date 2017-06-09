As tension heightens over quit notice to Igbos, Niger Delta militants demands return of oil blocs owned by Northerners – NAIJ.COM
As tension heightens over quit notice to Igbos, Niger Delta militants demands return of oil blocs owned by Northerners
A group of Niger Delta militants on Friday, June 9, demanded that the federal government return all oil blocs controlled by Northerners, to the people of the oil-producing region. NAIJ.com gathered that the demand is in reaction to the quit notice …
