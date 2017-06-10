Northern women kick against ultimatum to Igbos

Northern Women under the platform of Jam’iyar Matan Arewa, JMA, has kicked against the three-month notice issued to Igbos to vacate the north. The women urged the youths behind the order they described as “unfortunate development ” to understand the importance of peaceful coexistence and sheath their swords of acrimony against the Igbos residing in […]

