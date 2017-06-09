“Northern Youths’” Threat: UN Sues for Tolerance and Togetherness

The United Nation (UN) has called for tolerance and togetherness following an ultimatum given by a coalition of “Northern Youths” to Igbos. The youth groups had ordered Igbos to leave the region on or before October 1, 2017. In what was termed the “Kaduna Declaration,” the coalition warned all Igbos residing in the north to leave […]

