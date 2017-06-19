Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Northern Youths write Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to Allow Igbos Leave for Biafra

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The coalition of Northern youth groups who had earlier in the month called for Igbos to vacate the region on or before the 1st of October have written to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to allow the Igbos “actualize their dream” of the sovereign nation of Biafra. The letter has stated that the coalition feels […]

The post Northern Youths write Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to Allow Igbos Leave for Biafra appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.