Northerners in Cross River stay away from their businesses out of fear
NAIJ.COM
Northerners in Cross River stay away from their businesses out of fear
Following the 3 months eviction notice issued out by some northern youths to Igbo in the north, Northern businessmen in Cross River are now living in fear of retaliation. NAIJ.com learnt that businessmen on Cross River streets like Bokobiri, a Hausa …
Igbo quit notice: Northern businessmen desert Cross River streets
