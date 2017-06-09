Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Northerners in Cross River stay away from their businesses out of fear – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Northerners in Cross River stay away from their businesses out of fear
NAIJ.COM
Following the 3 months eviction notice issued out by some northern youths to Igbo in the north, Northern businessmen in Cross River are now living in fear of retaliation. NAIJ.com learnt that businessmen on Cross River streets like Bokobiri, a Hausa …
Igbo quit notice: Northern businessmen desert Cross River streetsDaily Post Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.