Not all PET bottles are meant for water storage

MANY people are fond of storing drinking water with every used bottle after drinking the content.

It has gone to the extent that people now take to picking used bottles at parties to package kunu, sobo and other locally made drinks. Whereas one is not discouraging them from engaging in business, whatever is worth doing at all is worth doing well.

I am of this opinion because of the hazards of using such used bottles to store water or package food drink products to health. Research has shown that long periods of use or exposure to sunlight can cause PET bottles to leak antimony which is said to be a heavy metal used in the production of PET and is a carcinogen.

According to the research, every plastic bottle is graded between and and seven and the number displayed within a small triangle at the base of the bottle. Each of the numbers means a particular level of toxicity but bottles carrying numbers 3, 6 and 7 are the most hazardous. Number 3 means the presence of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in the bottle.

The research shows that when PVC burns after a bottle is exposed to sunlight or, better still, hot sun, it releases dioxins and hydrogen chloride which are highly toxic. Dioxins are chemical contaminants linked to cancer and reproductive problems. Number 6 means the bottle has polystyrene, a human carcinogen.

Number 7 means the presence of polycarbonates, which contain bisphenol A (BPA) in the bottle which can mimic estrogen and thereby affect hormone levels. Therefore, for health reasons, it is advised that we discard empty soft drink and juice bottles because they are not meant to store water, kunu, sobo, etc.

The post Not all PET bottles are meant for water storage appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

