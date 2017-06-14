Pages Navigation Menu

Not wise for Tsvangirai to paint himself into a corner

NewsDay

Not wise for Tsvangirai to paint himself into a corner
NewsDay
The opposition, led by MDC-T, recently raised alarm over the awarding of the biometric voter registration (BVR) tender to a Chinese company, raising fears that elections would be manipulated come 2018. Comment: NewsDay Editor. Following the noise over …
Mujuru, Khupe accused in plot to oust TsvangiraiThe Zimbabwe Mail
Zimbabwe opposition parties tear into each otherZim News .NET Zimbabwe
No plot to oust Tsvangirai, claims MDC-TBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)

all 6 news articles

