Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nothing has changed under Buhari – Olu Falae

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Elder statesman and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae has stated that nothing good has happened under the current administration led by President Muahammadu Buhari. He told Vanguard that the health of President Buhari had hampered him from discharging his duties as the number one citizen. According to him, “Let’s […]

Nothing has changed under Buhari – Olu Falae

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.