Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Notorious Armed Robber Caught in Obe Street, Lagos State

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A member of a notorious three-man gang terrorizing Obe street in Lagos had himself to blame after being caught during a robbery operation on Monday.

The unlucky young man was the only one apprehended while his group members are now at large.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

HE begged for his life as an angry mob threatened to deliver jungle justice on him.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.