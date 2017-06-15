Notorious Kidnap Gang Leader, Sani Ibrahim "Burtu" Arrested in Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army have carried out clearance operation at Rijana forest, Kaduna State on Wednesday 14th June 2017 due to the disturbing resurgence of armed banditry and kidnappings along Abuja-Kaduna road.

The troops cordoned armed bandits’ camp at Rijana forest where they arrested the suspected notorious gang leader, Sani Ibrahim (alias Burtu), who has been on the declared

