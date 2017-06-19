Pages Navigation Menu

Notorious kidnap kingpin, Evans takes detectives to Igando, Ejigbo dens (Photos)

Notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, who was arrested, recently, by the police for coordinating several high profile kidnappings and armed robberies within Lagos, Anambra and Enugu States, yesterday, led police operatives to two houses in Ejigbo and Igando areas of Lagos state, where he kept some of his victims for months. This was […]

