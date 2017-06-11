Notorious kidnapper arrested in Lagos

A notorious Kidnap identified as Chukwudidumeme Onuamadike, has been arrested by the Operatives of the ACP Abba Kyari-led Intelligence Response Team, in conjunction with officers of the Lagos State Command aka Evans. Evans, who was said to have coordinated several kidnappings in Lagos and Ogun states, was nabbed in his Magodo mansion on Saturday. The …

The post Notorious kidnapper arrested in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

