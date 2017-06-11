Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Notorious kidnapper arrested in Lagos

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A notorious Kidnap identified as Chukwudidumeme Onuamadike, has been arrested by the Operatives of the ACP Abba Kyari-led Intelligence Response Team, in conjunction with officers of the Lagos State Command aka Evans. Evans, who was said to have coordinated several kidnappings in Lagos and Ogun states, was nabbed in his Magodo mansion on Saturday. The …

The post Notorious kidnapper arrested in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.