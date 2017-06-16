Pages Navigation Menu

Notorious Kidnapper Evans Reveals How he Carried out His Operations | WATCH

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kidnap Kingpin Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike, alias Evans who has been described as Nigeria’s “richest and most notorious kidnapper” has shared details of his operations. Evans was arrested and paraded last weekend by the police. He was arrested by the police Joint Special Forces led by the Intelligence Response Team, the Lagos State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Technical […]

