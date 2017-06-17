Pages Navigation Menu

Notorious Kidnapper Evans Showed no Sign of Affluence – Wife

31-year old Uchenna Precious Onwuamadike the wife of notorious kidnapper Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike, alias Evans has denied knowledge of her husband’s alleged criminal activities. Speaking to Vanguard, she talked about her marriage and life with Evans and pleaded for mercy on his behalf, calling on Nigerians to forgive the Kidnapper for the sake of their children. […]

