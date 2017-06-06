Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Horrific moment hammer-wielding attacker pounces on cops at Notre-Dame de Paris before being shot – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

Horrific moment hammer-wielding attacker pounces on cops at Notre-Dame de Paris before being shot
Mirror.co.uk
This is the horrific moment a hammer-wielding attacker pounced on cops at Notre-Dame de Paris before being shot. The shocking video footage shows the unnamed man emerge from a crowd of tourists outside the Cathedral at lightning speed and begin …
'This is for Syria,' Notre Dame attacker said as he lunged at police with hammerAl-Arabiya
Police Shoot Attacker Outside Notre-Dame Cathedral in ParisNew York Times
Tourists shelter in Notre Dame Cathedral as hammer-wielding assailant attacks policeLos Angeles Times
Washington Post –ABC Online –The Wire –Pulse Nigeria
all 603 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.