Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Novak Djokovic struggles at French Open but advances along with Rafael Nadal – Los Angeles Times

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Los Angeles Times

Novak Djokovic struggles at French Open but advances along with Rafael Nadal
Los Angeles Times
From a tiff with the chair umpire to the big deficit he created and then needed to overcome in a steady rain, Novak Djokovic had an all-around difficult day at the French Open. Rafael Nadal's journey to the fourth round, in contrast, could hardly have
At the French Open, Novak Djokovic Struggles and Rafael Nadal RollsNew York Times
Rafael Nadal eases past Nikoloz Basilashvili at French OpenSkySports
French Open 2017: Novak Djokovic survives in five sets, Rafael Nadal nearly untouchableThe Sydney Morning Herald
Herald Sun –The Independent –Metro –Irish Examiner
all 435 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.