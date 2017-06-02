Now Here’s A Cape Cycle Event We Can Relate To – West Coast Baby

Guys, I know we like to take the mickey out of cyclists, but this time around we’re going to make an exception.

That’s because the Yzerfontein Cycle Experience, taking place on Sunday June 11, is for a cause that is close to our hearts.

Regular readers will remember the story of Jenna Lowe, a friend of the Vibe and the hero behind the ‘Get me to 21’ campaign, who passed away in June of 2015.

The hard work over at the Jenna Lowe Trust continues, and that’s where part of the proceeds from the race will go, along with two other local charities.

Another thing that sets this one apart from other cycle races is that it’s not just for the hardcore, spandex-wearing crowd (although you’re welcome too), because the route has been designed so that it is flat and fun, taking in the views in the West Coast nature reserve along the way.

Just an hour up the West coast, you have the choice of two race distances – the long route is 73 km and entry is R250 with the shorter route being 47 km and an entry fee of R200.

Both races will start at 7:45AM, and both are easy, non-technical routes.

The fun ride is free and unsupervised — the idea is to “bling” your bike and ride a few slow kilometres along the beachfront road – so perfect for kids and the, um, ‘less ambitious’ adults.

There’s also a feast of great entertainment, lucky draw prizes and food stalls to suit everyone, if hopping on a bike just isn’t your vibe, so come check out why it was voted best new race on the Pedal Power Association calendar last year.

Register for the race HERE, check out the race Facebook page HERE, and contact eldre@iloveyzer.co.za for any additional information you require

You won’t always see us hopping on a bike, but when we do we make sure it’s for a good cause.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

