NPA automates operation to fulfil Executive Order – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NPA automates operation to fulfil Executive Order
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has “fully automated” its operations nationwide in its bid to fulfil the Executive Order on Ease of doing Business, its Managing Director, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, has said. Speaking at a meeting with stakeholders in
