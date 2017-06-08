NPA boss orders NDLEA, SON, to vacate ports nationwide

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has set in motion implementation of the executive order issued by acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on ease of doing business. NPA yesterday ordered the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and other related agencies to immediately vacate the ports across the country. Managing […]

NPA boss orders NDLEA, SON, to vacate ports nationwide

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

