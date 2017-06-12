Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPA confirms NDLEA, DSS, six other agencies can operate at Nigerian ports

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has named eight agencies that are allowed to operate at the ports in the country. In a statement signed by Principal manager, Public Affairs at the authority, Ibrahim Nasiru, NPA said the directive communicated to the managing director of the agency in a memo from the ministry of transportation in […]

NPA confirms NDLEA, DSS, six other agencies can operate at Nigerian ports

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.