NPA confirms NDLEA, DSS, six other agencies can operate at Nigerian ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has named eight agencies that are allowed to operate at the ports in the country. In a statement signed by Principal manager, Public Affairs at the authority, Ibrahim Nasiru, NPA said the directive communicated to the managing director of the agency in a memo from the ministry of transportation in […]

NPA confirms NDLEA, DSS, six other agencies can operate at Nigerian ports

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

