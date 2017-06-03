NPA inaugurates customer portal to ease business at ports – The Eagle Online
|
NPA inaugurates customer portal to ease business at ports
The Eagle Online
“The portal which is a web-based application will strengthen our internet processes through instant data submission, speed up processes by way of automation and enhance the provisional link to all stakeholders." Poised by the need to domesticate the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!