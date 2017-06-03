Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPA inaugurates customer portal to ease business at ports – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

NPA inaugurates customer portal to ease business at ports
The Eagle Online
“The portal which is a web-based application will strengthen our internet processes through instant data submission, speed up processes by way of automation and enhance the provisional link to all stakeholders." Poised by the need to domesticate the

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.