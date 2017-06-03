Pages Navigation Menu

NPA to assist women in maritime sector- MD

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has indicated its readiness to empower women to compete with their menfolks in the nation’s maritime sector through capacity building and networking. NPA’s Managing Director, Ms Hadiza Usman gave the promise on Friday while receiving the executive committee of Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) led by its President, Mrs Mary Hamman, in her office in Apapa, Lagos. She said the organisation would collaborate with women to promote excellence and efficiency in the sector.

